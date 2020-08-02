Sen. Lindsey Graham plans visit with medical professionals to discuss telemedicine

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., denounces a report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog that concluded the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham will be making a visit to the University of South Carolina (USC) School of Medicine and Prisma Health.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss the future of telemedicine, the benefits it offers, and how to expand its use throughout South Carolina.

Also this week, Sen. Graham will introduce the Governors’ Broadband Development Fund with Senators Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and Tim Scott (R-South Carolina).

The legislation would allocate $10 billion to help governors across America speed up the deployment of broadband in areas where there is the greatest need.

Sen. Graham will have the visit with the USC School of Medicine on Monday, August 3 at 12:30 pm.