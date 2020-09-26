Sen. Lindsey Graham releases statement on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBD) – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham issued a statement after President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.

The statement reads as follows:

“Judge Barrett is highly qualified in all the areas that matter – character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition. She is an outstanding Supreme Court nominee by President Trump.

“As the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m very committed to ensuring that the nominee gets a challenging, fair, and respectful hearing. We move forward on this nomination knowing that the President has picked a highly qualified individual who will serve our nation well on the highest court in the land.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

