CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in Charleston today, June 7 for his Get Out The Vote swing through South Carolina.

He will thank volunteers and hold a press conference to discuss the Republican Primary that is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9.

He will be at the GOTV Yard Sign Distribution located at 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd #1.

Media availability begins at 2:00 pm.