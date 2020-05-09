Sen. Tim Scott and other leaders announce bill to speed up stimulus checks for new parents

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-SC), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mike Braun (R-IN) announced a bipartisan proposal to ensure more new parents quickly receive the additional $500 per child in coronavirus relief without having to wait until 2021.

As of right now, parents of children born on or after January 1, 2020 must wait until they file taxes in the calendar year 2021 to receive those payments.

The Newborn Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act would waive the existing rules and require the IRS to develop a system to provide payments to families with newborns once a Social Security Number is assigned to the child.