GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s “Faith in America Tour” brought him back home to the Lowcountry on Friday.

The Republican leader was greeted with cheers at Alex’s Restaurant in Goose Creek where he spent the morning meeting his supporters.

“If you want to come home and feel appreciated, come to Alex’s Restaurant. I mean this is such a good day,” said Senator Scott.

The event drew in a few young voters like Jenean Harper, a Charleston Southern University Student.

“He cares about us, and he fights for us so I’m just here to show my support for his policies.”

Patton Byars, who attends the University of South Carolina, also stopped by Alex’s for the meet and greet.

“I really resonate with his message of ‘Faith in America.’ I think a lot of young students also agree with me, in college, that we need to have more faith,” said Byars.

Heather Hickman of Goose Creek said she wasn’t there to show her support, but instead to ask questions.

“How is he going to stop our involvement in Ukraine and take care of things here at home?” she asked.

The Goose Creek stop comes just days after Senator Scott announced the launch of a presidential exploratory committee. He told News 2 the mission of the “Faith in America” tour is to reestablish the foundation of the country, which he said is faith in God and each other.

“The next iteration of that process is to establish the exploratory committee where we have an opportunity to continue the conversation but put more meat on the bones so to speak and see if the message continues to resonate as we become very clear and crisp on where we stand on the issues that the people care about,” the senator said during an interview with News 2.

Voters will have to wait and see if this means Senator Scott will officially enter the race to the White House.

“He has a great message for America, and I think he would be a healing force for America,” said Hanahan resident, Earl Copeland.

If he decides to run, Senator Scott would join a fellow South Carolina politician in the 2024 presidential race. Former SC Governor Nikki Haley is also vying for the Republican nomination.