Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Joe Cunningham and other SC political leaders react to the death of Congressman John Lewis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several political leaders in South Carolina shared their reactions to the death of Congressman John Lewis.
Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington and spoke after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.
Lewis died on July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Representative Joe Cunningham said in a statement “it is rare for someone to truly live up to their legacy but John Lewis exceeded his.”
U.S. Senator Tim Scott said “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my good friend, Rep. John Lewis. I’m grateful for his encouragement during my tenure in Congress. He welcomed me with open arms when I came to the House in 2011.”
Sam Skardon, the Democratic nominee for SC Senate District 41 (Charleston and Dorchester counties) was a former Legislative Aide to Congressman John Lewis and made the following statement regarding the passing of his former boss:
“Mr. Lewis was not just my first boss, but someone I was honored to call a friend, a mentor, and a hero. He took a chance on me and changed my life forever. He changed our country forever. He was the rare leader whose dignity, determination, and values were the exact same behind closed doors as they were in public. For me, his legacy will always be a special source of hope, inspiration, and solemn pride.”Sam Skardon