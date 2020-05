COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott responded to the reports of violence being seen in Columbia during a protest for the death of George Floyd.

Sen. Scott said that people who are not from Columbia need to go home because the state has come together and showed the world how to protest the right way and find a solution after both the Walter Scott and Mother Emanuel AME Church shootings.

He ended his statement by saying violence will only mean more broken lives and hearts.