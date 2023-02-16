CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Senator Tim Scott spoke at the 5th annual Black History Banquet on Thursday, which was hosted by the Charleston County Republican Party.

Scott talked about the significance Black history played in shaping America.

“There’s a lot of reasons why we should celebrate Black History Month,” he said, “and there’s no better place to celebrate Black History than in the place where the Civil War started, Charleston, South Carolina.”

Scott says devastation was brought upon enslaved Africans who were brought to Charleston, however, he says those atrocities don’t tell the entire story of what America is.

“The story of America is not defined by our original sin,” he said, “the story of America is defined by our redemption.”

Scott says the U.S. has come a long way since that time and it’s worth being acknowledged.

“We have made tremendous progress and it is time that we as a people celebrate the progress we are making,” he said.

Scott shared his life story and detailed what opportunities are possible for African Americans when you don’t let others dictate who you are.

“One of the reasons why I tell my personal story so often is because I want to have connective tissue,” Scott said, “as we debate the future of this nation, and without that connective tissue, we come to false conclusions prematurely.”

Scott was asked about a potential run for president in 2024, and he responded by saying, “We are excited to start our Faith in America Tour.”