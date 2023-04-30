CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott paid a visit to Charleston on Sunday evening for a town hall event with supporters.

The Republican leader still has not officially entered the 2024 presidential race, but that could soon change.

“Please tell your friends, be in attendance, North Charleston, more details coming your way. We will have a major announcement and you’re going to want to be there,” Senator Scott told the crowd at the Meeting Street Academy.

Supporters are hopeful the May 22nd announcement will be the kickoff to his presidential campaign.

“It brought tears to my eyes, actually, tears of joy. I truly hope that he enters the race,” said Kristie Cumbee.

Scott took questions from the crowd on Sunday and shared his stance on a wide variety of topics including expanding school choice, closing the southern border, and cutting spending to reduce inflation.

“We cannot experiment with our military. Number one. Number two, we have to honor our commitment to the men and women in uniform,” said Scott.

That message resonated with Cumbee, who attended the town hall to show her support for the senator.

“I recently lost my father who was a Vietnam veteran and to hear his support of our military and our veterans and our veteran families, really hit home for me,” Cumbee told News 2.

The event came two weeks after Senator Scott announced the launch of his presidential exploratory committee. Next month, we’ll likely know if it will lead to an official run.

“I think when you hear his message, you’ll find out he’s got everything, he says everything that we want to hear. Not just to say it, but he believes in it,” said Jerry Rovner, a town hall attendee.

Scott recently made another trip to the Lowcountry when he visited Alex’s Restaurant in Goose Creek two weeks ago.