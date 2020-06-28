Senator Tim Scott: Trump retweeting video with man chanting ‘white power’ is indefensible

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WBTW) – After President Donald Trump retweeted a video with a man shouting “white power,” Senator Tim Scott told CNN on Sunday morning “there’s no question he shouldn’t have tweeted it.”

The video, captioned “Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other,” shows apparent Trump supporters and critics arguing with each other.

Near the beginning of the video, a man in a golf cart with a “Trump 2020” poster yells “white power” while raising his fist.

The video also shows apparent Trump critics shouting obscenities at his apparent supporters.

President Trump retweeted the video on Sunday morning and wrote “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

“The entire thing was offensive,” Scott said. “Certainly the comment about white power was offensive. There’s no question, we can play politics with it or we can’t, I’m not going to. I think it’s indefensible. We should take it down.”

The retweet disappeared after Scott’s interview and a few hours after Trump posted it.