Seven grams of cocaine retrieved from suspect’s rectum after arrest on drug charges in North Carolina

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said had cocaine stashed in a very private part of his body.

On Aug. 12, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit investigators arrested Phillip Rahim Reeves, 39, of 7201 Hwy. 33 in Chocowinity. Reeves was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Reeves’ arrest came after complaints about him selling drugs. After a traffic stop and a search by K-9 Bodi, investigators found marijuana and a digital scale in Reeves’ vehicle.

After he was transported to the magistrate’s office, Reeves asked to go to the bathroom. He was escorted and, while in the bathroom, investigators witnessed Reeves shove a plastic bag of cocaine up his rectum. The seven grams of cocaine in the bag were retrieved.

Reeves was being held in the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office under a $10,000 secured bond.