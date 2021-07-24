Several cars reported broken into at Mount Pleasant waterpark

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple cars were broken into at Splash Island today and one victim says someone broke through the glass of her car window, stole her purse and spent hundreds of dollars on stolen credit cards.

“I walked outside to find glass was all in the car, there was no window. All of my insurance cards and credit cards were gone,” says one victim.

Witnesses and victims at the Splash Island Waterpark in Mount Pleasant say more than 10 cars were broken into. One victim says she didn’t even know her belongings were taken until her husband called and told her almost $400 was stolen.

“Someone was using different cards that they had taken. Me and my husband were canceling everything that we could, as fast as we could,” she says.

The victim says she is concerned about her safety at the park as there are no surveillance cameras in the parking lot or at the entrance.

“It would definitely help in situations like this if there was some type of security,” she says.

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed there have been multiple car break ins and they are currently investigating.