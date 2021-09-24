Several charities benefitting from money raised by Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Runners and sponsors are both contributing to charities by participating in this year’s Cooper River Bridge Run.

Ten charities will receive donations from the race. One of them is Pet Helpers, an animal shelter in Charleston.

“We’ve had people fundraise and work really hard to get their community to rally around them running this race and trying to raise as much money as they could. It’s just amazing because it all goes back to our cause,” said Will Howell of Pet Helpers.

The pet shelter is operating at maximum capacity. Pet Helpers needs the money for animals who require emergency surgeries and other procedures.

“A lot of times these animals come in with major health issues. We’re talking heartworms, there are shots that need to be taken care of or they need to be spayed or neutered,” said Howell.

Even if runners are not running for a charity, money will still be put towards the goal to raise a combined 10,000 dollars for the charities.

“We of course got all of the registrants. Part of their registration fee goes towards the charities and all our sponsors pitch in,” said Irv Batten, the race’s organizer.

For Pet Helpers the money raised will go from one fund to another.

“We have our Dixie Medical Emergency fund which is one of the first things that money goes towards to help fund the medical fees and take care of those special cases of animals who really need our help and are in dire circumstances,” said Howell.

The list of charities also includes the Ronald McDonald House, South Carolina Special Olympics, the American Cancer Society and the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.