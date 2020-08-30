Several protesters arrested during Marion Square protest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers say several people were arrested during a protest in Marion Square.

The Charleston Police Department says they made efforts to communicate with protest leaders to ensure a peaceful protest.

They say approximately 75 protesters met about 4:00 pm. at King Street and Calhoun Street.

About an hour later, protesters left Marion Square and began walking in the roadway south on King Street.

Officials added that the group was given the option to walk lawfully on the sidewalk. However, they refused officers’ directions, impeded vehicle traffic by marching in the roadway, and assaulted an officer, which then lead to concerns over the safety of citizens and motorists in the area.

The officer was assaulted while making an arrest and was not seriously injured.

Officers are still in the area to maintain peace.

The Charleston Police Department said they embrace the constitutional rights of citizens, including and especially, the right to congregate peacefully and freedom of speech.