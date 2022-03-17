WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several theft victims have come forward, claiming their trailers and campers have been stolen. Now, the victims are speaking up to bring the thieves to justice.

Multiple thefts have targeted trailers and campers across the Lowcountry.

“There was one actually done on Friday night about seven o’clock,” one West Ashley woman said. “Then, mine was taken about one o’clock in the morning, and when we compared photos, it was the exact same vehicle.”

That vehicle is an older model white Cadillac Escalade. The victim says she believes the thief is stealing them to make money.

“This person has obviously been out scoping,” she said. “Looking for trailers to take. The reason I think he’s taking the trailers is he’s selling them.”

She says she parked three cars around the trailer so it would be stolen, but the thief still took it.

“The people who took my trailer actually pulled into my neighbor’s yard,” she said. “Backed up and somehow maneuvered my trailer out between a tree and my Armada. Got it out, and took off.”

According to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, someone stole Michael Carter’s camper, which was parked at a business along Savannah Highway.

“When I pull up toward Butch’s shop,” Carter said. “I look over to see my camper and it’s not there. So, I pull in and I go find Butch and ask Butch, ‘Did you move my camper?’ He said, ‘No, I thought you took it and went camping.’ Well, that’s when we realized it was stolen.”

Charleston Police Detective Corey McKinney says trailer and camper thefts happen regularly, because it’s difficult to determine if they’re stolen.

“They don’t have VINs,” Det. McKinney said. “Serial numbers, or anything like that to identify them to law enforcement, so even if we do come across one that’s pretty common, since they are mass-produced, it makes it difficult for us to identify it as the victim’s trailer.”

Both victims hope others learn from their experience.

“Protect yourself,” Carter said. “Get good locks, put a tracking device on it and insure it. That was my mistake. If somebody learns from that, that’s a great thing.”