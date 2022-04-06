MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe storms on Tuesday night left debris and downed trees throughout Mount Pleasant.

During the storm, a giant tree came crashing into Jennifer Plisco’s yard in the Linnen Place neighborhood. It just missed her house.

Plisco said she was watching the news on Tuesday night when she heard a loud noise. As she looked outside, she heard a loud rush of wind for just a few seconds. It wasn’t until an hour later when she checked outside again, that she saw the tree draped over her yard.

“We have a covered porch with plastic windows and I just remember seeing them shake in the wind like I wouldn’t even know they could do. It was a very deep sound,” described Plisco.

Plisco told News 2 she has been concerned about the condition of the trees behind her home for over a year. She said the development of the Fulton Neighborhood behind her home has left standing water in the wooded area.

“We’ve been anticipating an actual event like this for about 18 months since the building was complete, behind us. A lot of flooding has occurred due to that building, coming down the hill. The trees are getting rotted because of that standing water,” explained Plisco.

She said she reached out to Mount Pleasant officials and Fulton, but nothing was done. She hopes this situation will enact change because there are some other large trees back there that could potentially cause worse damage.

Meanwhile, the storm wreaked havoc on a Circle K gas station on N. Hwy 17. The roof has a huge hole in it, while pieces of it are on the ground.

According to Dominion Energy, about 9,000 customers in Charleston County were without power. Crews worked into the night and restored most by the morning.

Mount Pleasant officials said they responded to 23 downed trees on Tuesday night, and six more on Wednesday.