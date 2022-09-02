WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain this week led to a sewage overflow in a West Ashley neighborhood.

A concerned resident, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to News 2, hoping the problem would get fixed.

According to Mike Saia with the Charleston Water System, it is believed the overflow was caused by a sewer main break on Lyttelton Avenue.

“We believe that that main filled up with silt and dirt lead to wastewater overflowing from nearby manholes,” explained Saia.

On Friday, Charleston Water System crews came to the neighborhood to secure and sanitize the area. They used enzymes to kill the bacteria and cleaned up the residue.

Saia said once water levels in the ground subside, crews will get into the ground and repair the main. He said it could take a week because of how saturated the ground is.

Saia said this is not a system-wide problem. He also reassured residents that there is no safety concern, as long as they stay away from the hole.

Charleston Water System sees about 12 sewer main breaks a year, according to Saia.