Sewer line break spills 15,000 gallons of sewage, crews repairing now

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to repair a section of a sewer line after a break spilled about 15,000 gallons of sewage.

The break was reported around 8:30 Sunday morning on Boundary Street in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea. The line was shut down, but not before the 15,000 gallons of sewage flowed into a ditch that connects with Withers Swash.

The Myrtle Beach Public Works Department used a vactor truck to remove the sewage from the ditch, but more may remain.

The South Carolina Deartment of Health and Environmental Control is testing ocean water to see if any of the spill reached the ocean. Signs that advise of the spill have been posted at the site and on the beach at Withers Swash.

On Monday, staff from Coastal Carolina University is expected to test the water quality in Withers Swash. Test results should be ready by Tuesday.