ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Darla Hood and her family were under a beach tent at the 31A access on Sunday.

“I was just, I brought my towel down and I was walking around,” Hood said.

Out of nowhere, Hood said, “I like heard some screaming.”

At first, she thought it was just a jelly fish sting.

“Then when I looked closer and I saw blood, she was standing up, I saw blood on the back of her leg,” Hood said.

A shark had bitten the woman.

IOP fire and rescue crews soon arrived on the scene.

“Found a female patient who had some lacerations and abrasions to her right leg,” IOP Fire Chief, Craig Oliverius said.

They treated the woman’s injuries and took her to the hospital.

Oliverius says shark bites are very rare on the South Carolina coast, but of course still possible.

“If there’s active bleeding you want to remove the patient from the water and control the bleeding and get them to a safe area,” Oliverius said.

Hood says fire and rescue were quick to get to the victim, but before they got there, no one had the tools to help.

“Everyone was like should we put pressure on it, but we just had dirty towels and people wearing sweaty clothes,” Hood said.

She thinks there needs to be more immediate aid available for emergencies on the beachfront.

“You go to Florida and there are lifeguards all up and down the beach who can do those things, so I think we need to reevaluate our beach safety, especially because thousands of people are coming to the beach on the weekends,” Hood said.

The shark bite victim has been released from the hospital and is expected to be ok.