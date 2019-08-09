‘She stabbed me, Mama!’ Man hospitalized after stabbing incident in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are investigating a Thursday night stabbing incident off of Rifle Range Road

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on August 8th, officers arrived at the 1800 block of Rifle Range Road in reference to a male being stabbed.

The victim lost consciousness twice while compression was applied near the stabbing wound, according to the incident report.

The witness stated that the suspect, later identified as Felicia Gethers, had just left the scene and was traveling south on Rifle Range Road in a dark in color Volvo.

The report stated that everyone was sitting down inside the home drinking for a while and the conversation became intense over a ‘bad joke’.

Words were exchanged while both parties became irate and the victim stated he was going to hit Felicia. The mother advised authorities that she didn’t recall what happened at the point of the physical confrontation, but she recalled her son yelling, “She stabbed me, Mama!”.

Felicia got inside her vehicle and drove off from the scene, according to authorities.

The victim was transported for treatment over his injuries.