“She was a true justice seeker,” friends and family remembering Liz Alston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends and family are remembering Liz Alston, a former Charleston County School Board member and historian.

Alston died on Saturday at the age of 82. Her husband, Albert Alston, told News 2 they were married for 53 years. He said his wife joined him as a member of Emanuel AME Church around the same time they got married.

“Her whole DNA was all about just working and helping people basically,” said Alston’s husband.

Alston would later become the church’s official historian. She organized what she called the “Emanuel Archives,” to honor the nine victims of a deadly shooting at the church in 2015.

While she loved the past, she was passionate about the future. The Summerville native was a former teacher, principal, and school board chair at the Charleston County School District.

Her close friend and former CCSD colleague, Diane Aghapour, said she was an advocate for the equitable sharing of resources for all students.

“Elizabeth did not mind being the singular vote ‘no.’ She was very comfortable and consistent in her views. Even if you disagreed with her, you respected her for that,” said Aghapour.

Aghapour said during her final days, Alston was attending zoom meetings about racial reconciliation across the country.

“She was a true justice seeker,” Aghapour said.

The public can pay their respects on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 6-8 pm at the address below.

Serenity Mortuary, Inc.

740 N. Gum Street

Summerville, SC 29483

Another public viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 9-11 am.

Emanuel AME Church

110 Calhoun Street

Charleston, SC 29401