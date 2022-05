MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a shed fire in Mt. Pleasant Sunday morning.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a fire on Conch Street at 6:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, AMFD found most of the fire had been put out by the homeowner.

via AMFD PIO

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.