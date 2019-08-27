Sheriff: 2 arrested following Santee burglary incident

Courtesy of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (left) Iquan Collier (right) Dangelo High

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a second subject has been charged in a Santee burglary that saw cash and weapons stolen.

“This individual is the second of two subjects who were developed as suspects in this particular burglary,” the sheriff said. “We’re in the process now of attempting to locate this stolen property.”

D’Angelo High, 22, has been charged with one count each of first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

During a hearing on Tuesday, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.

Iquan Collier, 18, of Santee, was also charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny on Friday with a bond being set at $20,000 cash or surety.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Santee residence on August 20 when the home owners reported someone had forced entry into their home.

The owners said a quantity of US currency, food and firearms, including handguns and long guns, were taken.

Witnesses told investigators they had seen the subjects fleeing the home with what looked like shotguns.

Both High and Collier face up to life in prison, if convicted.