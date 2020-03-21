Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center stops onsite video visitations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center will temporarily stop onsite video visitations effective tomorrow.

Beginning on Sunday, March 22, the public may conduct video visitations only be accessing https://videovisit.ccso.charlestoncounty.org/app on an internet enabled electronic device.

The adjusted hours for remote online video visitations will be 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM daily.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they remain committed to the safety and well-being of its employees and the citizens of Charleston County.