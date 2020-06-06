Sheriff Al Cannon produces video message for deputies on George Floyd, protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon produced a video message to his deputies in response to the death of George Floyd and the days of protest and unrest that followed across the nation and in the Lowcountry.

Sheriff Cannon called what happened to Floyd “absolutely and irreversibly a bad police action.” He also said he supports the right to protest and demonstrate.

He said he does not recognize the actions of the Minneapolis officers as an approved or prescribed law enforcement technique.

The video message was shown at roll calls this week.