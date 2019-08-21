Sheriff: Man arrested after June assault incident

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Savannah Highway in reference to a disturbance.

Public Information Officer Roger Antonio stated that deputies made contact with the victim and was advised that his friend’s brother assaulted him.

Authorities were advised by the victim that the suspect, Raheem Brown stated: “{expletive} I’ll waste you out here, and every time I see your {expletive}, I’m going to slap you.”

According to the incident report, Brown pulled out a black 9mm pistol and slapped him with an open hand on his face. Brown pointed the pistol at the victim and fled the scene in a blue Dodge Durango.

Raheem Brown was apprehended by deputies on August 20th.

Raheem Brown is charged with Pointing and Presenting a Firearm and Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, Antonio stated.