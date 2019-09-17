Sheriff: Man wanted for looting during hurricane evacuation

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male wanted for Burglary and Looting Under a State of Emergency.

The news release stated that on September 5th around 4 a.m., during the hurricane evacuation, a male was seen on video entering the victim’s home while she was out of town.

During an investigation, Moreno-Villatoro was identified as the suspect in the video and currently has warrants for Burglary and Looting Under a State of Emergency.

Marlon Moreno-Villatoro is a 25-year-old male, 5’07” tall, 165 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

If you come in contact with the subject, please contact Sgt Seifert at 843-255-3414. You may also contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous or for reward. 

