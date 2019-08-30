Sheriff: Man wanted for sexually assaulting victim at gunpoint

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a residence in the Lands End community of St. Helena Island to a report of a burglary and sexual assault.

Authorities stated that the female victim reported that, she was confronted inside of her residence by an African-American man armed with a handgun. The victim reported that she was held at gunpoint by the unknown suspect and sexually assaulted over a period of several hours.

According to the news release, the victim reported that while fleeing her residence, and although already armed with his own handgun, the suspect stole a handgun from her bedroom.

Investigators processed the victim’s residence for forensic evidence, interviewed witnesses and set out to identify and locate the unknown suspect. Investigators had identified the suspect as 24-year-old Codrian Smalls of St.Helena Island.

After reviewing the case, the magistrate issued a warrant for the arrest of Smalls for Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree.

Deputies are asking for information from the public on the whereabouts of wanted subject Codrian Smalls. Smalls resides on St. Helena Island. He is 5’09” tall, approximately 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Codrian Smalls is wanted for Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree a violent felony and should be considered armed and dangerous.