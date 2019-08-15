Sheriff: One victim hospitalized after shooting incident in Lincolnville News by: Jan-Michael Pugh Posted: Aug 15, 2019 / 02:59 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 15, 2019 / 03:49 PM EDT CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working a shooting incident on Highway 78 near Von Ohsen Road in Lincolnville. Authorities stated that one victim was shot and transported to a hospital. @ChasCoSheriff is working a shooting on Hwy 78 near Von Ohsen Rd. in Lincolnville. 1 victim shot and transported to a hospital. #chsnews— Roger Antonio (@PIOCaptRAntonio) August 15, 2019