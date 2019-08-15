Sheriff: One victim hospitalized after shooting incident in Lincolnville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working a shooting incident on Highway 78 near Von Ohsen Road in Lincolnville.

Authorities stated that one victim was shot and transported to a hospital.

