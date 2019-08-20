Sheriff: Orangeburg man arrested after shooting relative inside home

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that an Orangeburg County man has been charged with shooting a relative at a Eutawville residence.

“We’re still investigating a cause behind this individual shooting a relative in such a brutal manner,” the sheriff said. “This individual was taken into custody immediately and was said to pose no danger to any else afterward.”

Torrence Jenkins, 29, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Eutawville man was taken into custody after a 911 call was received reporting the shooting around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Addidas Street home where Eutawville police had a subject detained.

Inside the residence, deputies found a 67-year-old man who had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The home and surroundings were searched after deputies were given information that shooter was possibly still active around the residence. No one was found.

A resident of the home said she found Jenkins holding a handgun after hearing what she believed to be a gunshot fired inside the home.

She said Jenkins admitted to having fired the shot, according to the report.

Although a cash or surety bond was requested, bond was set at $52,500 personal recognizance on Jenkins on Tuesday.

Inv. Andy Hayes is leading the ongoing investigation.