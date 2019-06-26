Sheriff: Penalties for golf cart violations have changed

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all golf cart drivers of the state laws which govern their operations on local roadways and advise that the penalties for violations involving the operation of golf carts have changed.

Officials stated that it is a misdemeanor for any person to violate any of the provisions of this chapter unless such violation is by this chapter or other law of this State declared to be a felony.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, a person convicted of a misdemeanor for a violation of any of the provisions of this chapter for which another penalty is not provided shall be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars or by imprisonment for not more than thirty days.

The sheriff’s office receives complaints throughout the year in reference to illegal operations of golf carts on roadways, beaches and bike paths in Georgetown County.

The following requirements are included in the laws for the operation of golf carts in the State of South Carolina and Georgetown County.

A person operating a permitted golf cart must be at least sixteen years of age and hold a valid driver’s license. The operator of a permitted golf cart being operated on a highway or street must have in his possession:

(1) the registration certificate issued by the department;

(2) proof of liability insurance for the golf cart; and

(3) a valid driver’s license.

A golf cart operating on roadways must have liability insurance.

A golf cart has to be permitted by the State of South Carolina.

An individual or business owner of a vehicle commonly known as a golf cart may obtain a permit decal and registration from the Department of Motor Vehicles upon presenting proof of ownership and liability insurance for the golf cart and upon payment of a five dollar fee.

A golf cart can only be operated during daylight hours, including carts with headlights and turn signals.

A permitted golf cart may be operated within four miles of the address on the registration certificate and only on a secondary highway or street for which the posted speed limit is thirty-five miles an hour or less. Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet is not considered a secondary highway.

A golf cart cannot be operated on a public bike path or public beaches in Georgetown County

For additional information consult the South Carolina Code of Laws Section 56 Chapter 2