Sheriff: Two Orangeburg men apprehended after missing teen found dead

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that two Orangeburg men have been charged after a teen reported missing was found dead.

“It’s a difficult thing to watch a mother sitting there, crying over her son’s death,” the sheriff said. “But that’s what we had to do today. This was just senseless. He was a good kid, by all accounts, mixed into a bad crowd.”

Lindy Jones, 19, has been charged with one count of murder and possession of a weapon during a crime while Jalen Jones, 18, is facing one count of accessory after the fact of a felony.

The two brothers were charged over the weekend after an 18-year-old male was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was initially reported missing by a relative on Thursday.

The relative told investigators she had called the victim to warn him of severe weather approaching the Orangeburg area late that day. He was last seen leaving his place of work around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

After the victim’s vehicle was located on Rosewood Drive, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators as well as South Carolina Law Enforcement agents searched an area near the vehicle where they found the victim just off a roadway.

Witnesses told OCSO investigators they had seen the defendants in or near the vehicle earlier.

During a hearing on Monday, Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash denied bond on both men.