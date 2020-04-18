Shooting at Hilton Head Island apartment leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – One man is dead after an altercation at an apartment on Hilton Head Island Friday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation inside of an apartment at Sandalwood Terrace on Hilton Head Island. While deputies were on their way, callers told dispatchers that they heard shots fired and saw a black sedan speeding out of the apartment complex.

When officers got to the apartment, they found 21-year-old Shamar Anderson lying on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Around the same time BCSO deputies arrived at Sandalwood Terrace, other deputies saw the black sedan seen speeding away from the apartments traveling towards Hilton Head Hospital. Officers stopped the vehicle and learned that the driver, an adult male, had been shot during an altercation with Anderson.

Paramedics were called to the traffic stop, and the driver was taken to the hospital. He was later transferred to Memorial Hospital in Savannah and has since been treated and released.

Overnight, BCSO investigators interviewed witnesses and processed the scene at Sandalwood Terrace. At this time, no one has been charged and the incident remains under investigation.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will schedule a forensic autopsy to be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to confirm Anderson’s cause of death.