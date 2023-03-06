NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The deadly shooting happened at the Liberty Mall Shopping Center and police say tonight, the shooter is still on the loose.

North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is continuing to investigate the deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight.

“Patrol officers got a call at 12:40 this afternoon,” NCPD public information officer Harve Jacobs said, “of a shots fired call at the shopping center in the 5000 block of Rivers Avenue. When they got here, they saw a man on the ground in the parking lot, and unfortunately, he did die at the scene.”

Officials say the shooting happened in front of the H&L Super Market, and they say there may be a number of people who witnessed the shooting.

“It seems like there were people in the shopping center at the time,” Jacobs said. “How many? I don’t know. I know there were people here at the time interviewed by our detectives.”

More than a dozen evidence markers were scattered throughout the parking lot, along with an abandoned bike, as investigators worked for several hours to process the crime scene.

“Our officers are mapping the scene out,” Jacobs said. “You got the coroner’s office out here, too. So, they have to look at all the evidence that’s here, down on the ground over there, put it all together and then they go from there.”

Police are still searching for a suspect and they’re asking anyone who can provide more information about the situation to contact them.

“If anybody knows anything,” Jacobs said, “saw anything, and they left the scene, we’d love you to call (843) 740-2800. We’ll take any information we can get, but detectives are on this.”

News 2 will bring you the latest details on this shooting as they become available.