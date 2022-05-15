CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular retail giant is celebrating its newest location in Downtown Charleston.

“I was very excited,” Stephanie Massey said. “I checked the place out first, and then I saw this great little floppy hat. I tested it around and I got compliments, so I said, ‘I got to buy it.’”

The new Target is 30,000 square feet and is located in the heart of the city’s Central Business District.

“It’s a beautiful building,” Ann Rasimowicz said. “I thought it was a hotel, so they chose very well. Location is very nice because the market is right behind.”

One thing residents say they’re happy about is the store bringing more jobs to the area.

“I noticed all different age groups working there,” Massey said. “They were very cordial and friendly. In fact, one of the Target employees complimented my hat. Yeah, they were very helpful with my coupon.”

They also say the new location is very convenient.

“Where I live,” Gladys Sanchez said, “all the people who live there are so happy. They say, ‘Now, we can go shopping for food and things.’”

Many shoppers say they had a pleasant shopping experience during Sunday’s grand opening.

“I think it’s very user-friendly,” Massey said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect. It’s small which I like, I prefer. You can kind of go to what you need. I needed tomatoes; I wanted dinner tonight, so I got some ravioli. So, you can kind of zero in on the little department that tickles your fancy.”

And they look forward to coming back to do more shopping.

“To have something where people actually live around here all the time,” Anderson Infante said, “and they probably want a good place to buy stuff from, I definitely think this is a good place to go to.”