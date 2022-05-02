WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime grocery store in West Ashley will soon close its doors for good, and Charleston City leaders are deciding what’s next for the building.

Doscher’s recently announced the upcoming closure of its Savannah Highway location after nearly 50 years of business. In an online statement, the business said their lease is ending and they must close soon.

“They’re a great local store, good local people, friendly, very respectful. Always have good values,” said longtime shopper, Jerry Gray.

West Ashley resident Patricia Goron’s first job was at Doscher’s when she was 16. She said she will miss their products, especially the produce and meats.

“Most people around here that know how to cook, they’re going to come to Doscher’s to get the meat seasonings and the vegetables. You can’t find that in Whole Foods,” said Goron.

On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board approved a request to demolish the Doscher’s. The DRB also reviewed a plan submitted by Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures to build four new buildings in place of Doscher’s as part of Phase II of the West Ashley Station Development. This is the same project that brought Whole Food’s Market next door.

The board deferred the concept plan for resubmittal in June.

Goron said she is worried about the future of local businesses.

“The chain companies are coming in and they really are taking out the true locals that were here forever. We’re the ones that built this neighborhood and area up. I just really am at a loss for words. I am heartbroken over it,” said Goron.

The Doscher’s is holding a Store Closing Sale on Wednesday.

Their location in Hanahan will remain open. News 2 reached out to Doscher’s, they were not available for an interview.