NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Tanger Outlets in North Charleston were busy with back-to-school shoppers on Tax Free Weekend.

“I got a lot of stuff way cheaper than I usually would,” said Demetrick Perry, who was out shopping on Saturday.

Every August, South Carolinians have 72 hours to buy from a long list of items without the 6% state sales tax. That includes computers, printers, school supplies, clothing, certain bed, and bath items, and much more.

Many families spent their Saturday at the Tanger Outlets, taking advantage of the lower prices.

“We got a larger family so anytime that we can find a sale or a discount, that’s what we gravitate toward,” said Travien Capers, who was traveled with his family from Columbia to do some shopping in North Charleston.

While some people were there for school year essentials, others used the Sales Tax Holiday for different reasons.

“We’re going to Iceland next month so we’re here to get waterproof clothing and succeeded on that so Tax Free Weekend came through for us, saved us about 30 bucks or so,” Jordan McCoy told News 2.

McCoy isn’t the only one saving. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said in years past, shoppers have saved between $2 and $3 million during the weekend.

Tax Free Weekend ends on Sunday at 11:59 pm.