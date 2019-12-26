Live Now
Shopping after Christmas day could lead you to major sales

News





MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas is over, but that doesn’t mean that the shopping has to stop.

The National Retail Federation says that 4% of shoppers prefer to shop after Christmas day because of the crazy sales that are available.

68% of holiday consumers say that they are likely to shop this week to get to any sales and they’ll make sure to use their gift cards.

A quick tip for shoppers from the Mount Pleasant Town Center, in order to avoid any hassle with parking, they recommend parking in their open air garage.

