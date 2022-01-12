“Should I…”: South Carolina’s most googled question in 2021

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Can you guess the #1 question South Carolinians had on their minds in 2021?

For the fourth year in a row, a team at All Home Connections has determined which questions were most googled by Americans in each state.

Should I buy a house? Click to Reveal South Carolina’s Most Googled Question

Despite a nationwide surge in home prices, residents in Connecticut, Washington D.C., Maine, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Tennessee all wondered if they should upgrade to their forever home.

According to the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors, the median sales price of a home in South Carolina increased by nearly 21% in 2020.

Median home prices in the Lowcountry:

*Note: based on median listing price according to Realtor.com

Charleston (includes James Island, Johns Island, West Ashley, and Downtown): $429.9K

Mt. Pleasant: $599K

Summerville: $328.9K

North Charleston: $269K

Georgetown: $252.5K

Walterboro: $195K

Beaufort: $322.2K

Ridgeville: $365K