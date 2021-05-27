Shrimping season kicks off in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shrimping season is officially underway in the Lowcountry.

People are gearing up their boats to get out on the water and catch some shrimp.

Everyone from business to restaurants and nature officials is ready for the season.

“We are super excited it has been a long time coming especially with COVID-19 and the economic impact it’s had on us,” said Kola Tarvin, a worker at Tarvin Seafood in Mount Pleasant.

Shrimpers have been waiting on this day for months. The shrimping season goes until August. Until then, we can expect to see a lot of shrimpers out on the water.

“There were 136 boats out there along the coast this morning,” said Mell Vell, the Director of The Office of Fishery Management at SCDNR.

The pandemic created new challenges for shrimpers last year especially as restaurants struggled to bring in money but even though the industry was still able to bring in a lot of revenue for South Carolina.

“About 3 million lbs. landed last year which is worth about 9 million dollars at the dock and shrimp abundance and harvest was the highest its been since 2016” according to Vell.

Experts hope that momentum keeps up and brings another good year.

Lowcountry leaders are just as excited. Mayor Haynie says “The opening of state waters for the shrimping season is a long-awaited annual blessing. Let’s all make sure we buy local only to save our local shrimping fleet.”

Biologists say they’ve been monitoring the water for months and say they’re expecting a good season because the winter was so mild.