Shuck oysters for a cause at the 6th annual Oysters for Autism fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Head out to Bowen’s Island on Sunday to shuck some oysters for a great cause.

The Lowcountry Autism Foundation and Stokes Volkswagen are putting on their 6th Annual Oysters for Autism fundraiser on Sunday, November 10th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to parking issues in the past, you’re asked to park at the Harris Teeter where a shuttle bus will bring you to Bowen’s Island.

Tickets cost $30 dollars in advance, $35 dollars at the door. Tickets include non-alcoholic beverages.

Menu items include oysters, BBQ, and chili. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, along with a margarita truck on site.

In addition to yummy food, the event will feature live music from local musician Jack Triebold, and Bateman’s Stud Farm. There will also be a silent auction with proceeds benefiting the Lowcountry Autism Foundation’s local programs for families with Autism.

“The Lowcountry Autism Foundation’s mission is to enhance the lives of children with Autism and their families.”

The organization works with families to provide them with resources and creates programs that fill service gaps. All of the Lowcountry Autism Foundation’s programs are free of charge. All proceeds raised at this event stay right here in the Lowcountry.

For more information, contact Jon Wilson at jwilson300@gmail.com or Susan Callahan at 843-876-0415.

To buy tickets, click here.