Shuckin’ in Nature oyster roast benefiting the South Carolina Shellfish Growers Association

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – O.M.E. (Oceans+Mountains=Earth) Gear is hosting an oyster fundraiser next weekend to raise awareness and money for the South Carolina Shellfish Growers Association.

The outdoors brand is teaming up with Tradesman Brewing Company and Lowcountry Oyster Company to put on the event. This is happening Sunday, November 17th at Tradesman Brewing Company located at 1647 King Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is free to attend. Tickets cost $30 dollars ahead of time, $35 dollars at the door for those interested in eating unlimited oysters. Tickets include unlimited oysters and one beer from the brewery.

The event will also feature local outdoor businesses, a raffle, and live music from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be food available from Herd Provisions.

To buy tickets, click here.