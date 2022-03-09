SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island town leaders say if they find those responsible for illegally cutting the island’s Maritime Forest, the suspects could face several years in prison along with thousands of dollars in fines.

A number of Town Councilmembers and the island’s Mayor believe the illegal cutting of the island’s Maritime Forest could fall under a state law. Under the law, those found guilty of cutting or injuring the trees could face up to ten years in prison if the damage is estimated at more than $10,000.

“We are taking this very, very seriously,” says Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil. “There is a very thorough criminal investigation on-going.”

A month after dozens of trees were illegally cut, residents and officials continue to search for answers behind the cutting that took place around February 9th. Thinning the island’s forest has been an on-going discussion and battle for more than a decade. The forest is currently protected from unpermitted cutting.

“The public is extremely angry over this as are town council members,” says Karen Byko, President of Sullivan’s Island 4 ALL (SI4ALL) and an island resident.

Police continue to investigate but town leaders believe under a state law, the perpetrators responsible could face felony charges. The extent of the penalties for cutting the protected trees had previously been unclear.

“If the damage is more than $10,000, that a conviction could lead to not only a fine but it could lead to imprisonment up to ten years,” says Mayor O’Neil.

Under the law, less than $10,000 in damage but more than $2,000 could result in up to five years of prison time. Mayor O’Neil believes it’s a start but says more should be done.

“In a way to produce very severe consequences so that nobody ever thinks that it’s just simply the cost of doing business,” says Mayor O’Neil.

Town leaders will discuss the possibility of stronger penalties at a town council meeting next week while also considering security cameras and other protective measures for the forest.

“We also will need to step-up our surveillance of the Maritime Forest and find some more ways to detect this kind of activity,” says Mayor O’Neil.

Byko is hopeful those responsible will be held accountable while deterring future cutting of the island’s protected forest.

“So, I think these are very serious penalties,”s says Byko. “We think will likely deter people moving forward.”

Town council will receive a briefing on the latest in the investigation and discuss harsher penalties during an executive session of next Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting. Town council voted to hire an attorney in February to overturn a settlement that would remove a number of trees in the forest.