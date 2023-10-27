CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston’s Upper King Street is about to get more festive with the return of the Christmas-themed pop-up bar, Sippin’ Santa, on Friday, Nov. 24.

Downtown bar Prohibition will host the pop-up for the holiday season. Sippin’ Santa will be open from Nov. 24 – Jan. 1. On Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., visitors can enjoy lunch and dinner; on Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., brunch and dinner will be served.

Visitors can expect Christmas decorations covering floor-to-ceiling, festive cocktail options, and festive takes on classics served in Christmas-themed glasses.

Some cocktail options will include the Merry Spritzmas, Ho Ho Ho buttered rum, the Holiday on Ice, and the Ginger Snapper. Patrons can purchase the festive glasses or mugs drinks are served in.

In addition to themed drinks, there will also be specialty brunch, lunch, and dinner cooked by Prohibition’s culinary chefs to emphasize the season’s flavors.

Some menu options include white hot wings, frosted pecans and almonds, Christmas ham croquettes with pineapple glaze, and venison terrine with pistachio, cranberry, pork belly, whole grain mustard, and red endive.

Sippin’ Santa will take large party reservations, and to book, email Alexa@prohibitioncharleston.com.