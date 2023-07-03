COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors in Colleton County’s Green Pond Community are in disbelief after learning that six people were killed, and one person is now in critical condition, following a deadly incident at a home on Folly Creek Lane.

“We don’t have that in this community,” one Green Pond neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said. “I mean, not any violence to that degree at all. God help the souls, that’s all I can say. This community is a lot better than that.”

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says their investigators obtained information from the person in critical condition, which led to the arrest of 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo.

Manigo is being charged with attempted murder of the surviving victim and additional charges are pending the other six victims’ autopsy results.

The neighbor News 2 spoke with has lived in Green Pond for nearly two decades. He says he was traveling back home early Sunday morning when several emergency first responders came speeding by.

“I had to stop and pull over probably six to seven times,” the Green Pond neighbor said, “and there were at least five police units, two fire and rescue trucks, a fire engine and two EMS units headed this way.”

He lives only a short distance away from the scene and says he’s seen emergency vehicles driving through the area all afternoon.

“I was talking to my neighbors and some folks that stay with me,” he said, “and they said they tried to walk over there and they said, ‘Man, it was bedlam over there.’ They said it was one cruiser after the next, firetruck after the next, EMS after the next.”

The longtime Green Pond neighbor is still trying to process what happened Sunday in his community.

“Once in a while you see a cruiser,” he said, “one or two, or maybe a dispute, but nothing like this. I’ve been here almost twenty years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says Manigo is currently being housed at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing.

Count on News 2 to bring you the latest updates on the investigation as more information becomes available.