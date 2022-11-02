CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six new affordable homes will be built on Charleston’s Eastside.

On Wednesday, City of Charleston officials held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the single-family, detached units.

According to Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development in Charleston, the new houses will be sold to people who earn up to 120% of the area-median income.

“This is an opportunity to bring another home ownership development to the community because as you can imagine, the need is there not only for rental, but also for for-sale,” said Johnson.

The new homes will be built as part of Charleston’s Homeownership Initiative. The program was started in 2002 to help provide affordable houses to first-time homeowners. So far, about 130 houses have gone up because of this initiative.

The new development will cost the city $1.9 million. According to Johnson, they are investing $90,000 of permanent subsidy into each of the units. The homes will remain affordable for decades to come.

“We work with the county of Charleston to tax these homes based on development costs versus on the regular market value. Which allows the home to remain affordable for the long-term,” explained Johnson. “We also have what we call 90-year restrictive covenants which means these homes can only be sold to persons in the income range.”

The groundbreaking was a full-circle moment for former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis Jr. who used to live at that very location years ago.

He’s made it a mission to create more housing options like this.

“What makes a great city, and a great neighborhood is affordable housing. If people got good safe affordable housing to live in, you have a great school, and you have churches – that makes a good, better neighborhood,” said Lewis.

It’s estimated that the homes will be complete in eight to ten months.