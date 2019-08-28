Sketch released of suspect who broke into Lowcountry home

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a composite drawing of one of two suspects who broke into a Orangeburg County home over the weekend.

“We’ve been able to get a description of one of these suspects,” the sheriff said. “A forensic artist came up with the likeness that we’re releasing in this case.”

The sheriff said that on Saturday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent to a Charleston Highway residence after a 911 call reported a home invasion.

Residents at the home said around 9:30 p.m. two armed men forced their way into the home while brandishing what they believed to be rifles similar to AK-47s, according to the report.

One gunman put a gun to a resident’s head to force him back before demanding to know where valuables in the home were located.

The duo made off with just under $2,000 worth of electronics, including several cell phones and computer software.

The two subjects may have been in their 20s. One was wearing a red shirt while the other wore all black.

If anyone has any information on the subject in the composite drawing, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-531-4647 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.