Skip the prep: Where you can find pre-made Thanksgiving dinners in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of hosting Thanksgiving dinner expected to be higher than ever for Americans this year, you may be looking for an alternative to putting together your own meal.

Luckily, restaurants and catering companies across the Lowcountry are looking to ease the burden with Thanksgiving to-go options.

Cru Catering

Thanksgiving Kits are back! Build your own meal by choosing items from the a la carte menu or opt for the pre-selected standard meal. The standard kit comes with a brown-butter basted half turkey, green peppercorn and herb gravy, cranberry compote, sweet baby kale and spinach salad, green bean casserole, roasted garlic whipped potatoes, Lowcountry corn pudding, buttermilk biscuit stuffing, and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert! The kit also includes one bottle JCB Brut No. 21. Kits have 4 servings, so if you’re expecting a big crowd, you probably want to order more than one.

Order online by Wednesday, November 17 by 2 P.M.

Pick up will be Wednesday, November 24th between 12 P.M and 2 P.M. Guests have the option to choose either Cru Catering (1784 Harmon Street, Charleston, SC 29405) or The Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah, SC 29455) as their pickup location.

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen

Customize a southern-style traditional Thanksgiving meal for your whole family from Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen. The full meal serves 10-12 people and includes a turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce, two half-pan sides, and one pie. Options for sides include mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, butter beans, red rice, and collard greens. Choose either a pumpkin pie or a pecan pie for dessert! You can also purchase any of those dishes a la carte.

Call (843) 507-8285 to order. The last order will be accepted Saturday, November 20.

Pick up at the restaurant on Thursday, November 25 between 10 A.M. and 12 P.M.

Hamby Catering

‘At Home With Hamby’ is back with their customizable Thanksgiving feast! Choose from a traditional whole roasted turkey or bourbon smoked whole turkey to be the star of your Thanksgiving meal. All meals come with the following sides, specifically portioned to meet your amount of guests: Boursin mashed potatoes, baked macaroni and cheese, southern green beans, and cornbread dressing. There are a number of other sides that can be added a la carte. Don’t forget about dessert by adding on a pumpkin cake roll, pecan chocolate pie, or cranberry apple cobbler. For every Thanksgiving meal Hamby sells, it will sponsor a family through the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Order online, by phone (843-725-4035), or by email (carly@hambycatering.com) by 5 P.M. on Saturday, November 20.

Meals will be available for pick up from Hamby’s on Wednesday, November 24 from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Harvest Catering

This set Thanksgiving dinner will feed 6-8 people and includes a 48-hour brined, herb-roasted turkey, orange and rosemary-scented cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, whipped potatoes, traditional cornbread dressing, and green bean casserole. You can also add a variety of 4 serving side dishes a la carte. Flying Tricycle desserts including carrot cake, goat cheese cheesecake, and chocolate ganache tart are also available.

To order, email jennifer@harvestcateringcharleston.com.

Orders can be picked up on Wednesday, November 24 in West Ashley or Mount Pleasant. Delivery is also available to Downtown, James Island, Mount Pleasant, and West Ashley inside I-526 for an extra fee.

Jalisco

Put a spin on traditional Thanksgiving with this Mexican-inspired customizable meal. The meal, which serves 10-12 people, includes an 8-pound herb-roasted turkey, two half pan sides, one quart of salsa and chips, one quart of turkey gravy, and one pint of cranberry sauce. Half pan side options include green bean casserole, cornbread and sage stuffing, smashed red potatoes, street corn, chorizo rice, and cilantro rice. Add on a side of enchiladas, elote dip, or guacamole at an extra cost.

Orders must be placed by Saturday, November 20.

Pick up from the restaurant on Thursday, November 25 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

With two different Thanksgiving packages to choose from, Martin’s has a feast perfect for any size gathering. The major feast (12-15 servings) features whole smoked turkey or half-smoked ham, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, sweet potato casserole, green beans, dinner rolls, and your choice of sweet potato pie, fudge pie, or pecan pie for dessert. The meal also comes with your choice of BBQ sauce and a jug of iced tea. The small gathering meal serves 6-8 people and Martin’s will donate $5 from every small meal to benefit James Island Outreach, an organization dedicated to hunger relief and food education.

Order your order via the online form by 3 P.M. on Thursday, November 18.

You can select your own date and time for pickup once you’ve placed your order. Pick up dates are November 22- November 27.

Ms. Rose’s Food and Cocktails

Leave the Thanksgiving prep to Ms. Rose’s with their family meal that serves 4-6 guests. The meal comes complete with a 3-pound house-smoked turkey, turkey gravy, zesty orange cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, baked macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls with whipped butter. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a choice of apple pie or pumpkin pie with whipped cream for dessert!

Orders can be placed online or by calling (843) 766-0223 by Friday, November 19.

Pick up will be on Wednesday, November 24. If you wish to pick up your meal earlier, you must order at least 72 hours in advance.

Smokey Bones

Get all the traditional fixings when you order a Thanksgiving meal from Smokey Bones. The Holiday Kit serves 8 guests and comes with a 12-14 pound turkey, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and three cornbread rounds with pecan butter. Have a few extra guests this year? Add on a 10 pound sweet glazed spiral ham for a little extra.

Order in the restuarant or by phone by Thanksgiving Day. There is limited availability so act fast!

Meals are available for pickup on Thursday, November 25 from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Table and Twine

Bring chef-quality dishes to your Thanksgiving with one of Table and Twine’s meal packages. All meals serve up to 6 guests and include a no-prep, oven-ready whole turkey or a roasted and cooked turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, cranberry chutney, kale, squash and zucchini casserole, buttermilk mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, buttermilk biscuits, salted caramel apple pie, and pecan pie. All meals arrive pre-chopped and ready to cook or heat up, with only a few minor finishing touches to put on! Table and Twine recommends giving yourself at least 3 hours of prep time to finish cooking and getting everything heated up.