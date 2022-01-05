Sky(lar) is the limit for CSU freshman

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – CSU’s first year Women’s Head Coach Clarisse Garcia is trying to build the Bucs.

One person she’s relying on for her foundation, freshman Skylar Baltezegar.

“She’s one of the ones that brought everyone out of their shell on our team. Just because she can talk to anybody. And so I think first and foremost with us taking over the program that was super helpful,” said CSU Head Coach Clarisse Garcia.

As Charleston Southern continues to try and climb the ladder.

Skylar’s own growth has even impressed herself, leading the team in field goal percentage among other categories.

“Like the stats being what they are this early I think it’s just like wow you’re actually like being able to accomplish what I wanted to accomplish when I got to college,” said CSU freshman Skylar Baltezegar.

While the Bucs non conference record may not be what Skylar wanted it to be in her freshman campaign.

She’s already overcome bigger obstacles on the court, from back in her high school days.

“Some people hear, oh an acl tear, like that’s so bad. It is, but like takes a different kind of toughness to bounce back from that and just to do what I’ve been able to do so far, it just shows, I’m determined and I want something specific and I’m gonna go after that,” Skylar said.

Skylar’s prep career may have ended on a sour note, missing her senior year due to injury.

But as the reigning back to back Big South Freshman of the Week. Her first season at the college level is off to a solid start.