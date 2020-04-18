SLED investigates after deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding man in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Anderson after a suspect was shot and killed.

Deputies say at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, they were dispatched to a 911 hang up call on Evergreen Street in Anderson.

Once on scene, deputies say they were encountered by an adult male suspect armed with a knife.

The suspect aggressively approached the deputy, who fired their weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was stuck at least one time and transported to the hospital.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others, according to SLED officials.

This incident is the 12th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the second this year involving the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; four involved the Anderson County

Sheriff’s Office.